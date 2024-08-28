Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $109.59 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100,964 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $109,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $467.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

