Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $97.14 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,940 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 14,627 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $97,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $22,127,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,127,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock worth $98,283,982. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.42.

Netflix Trading Up 0.1 %

NFLX opened at $689.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $297.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $658.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

