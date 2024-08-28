Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.34% of Fair Isaac worth $124,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,891 shares of company stock worth $38,037,731 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,515.82.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,706.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,599.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,387.75. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $811.99 and a 52 week high of $1,818.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

