Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s 8th Largest Position

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 711,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,338,000 after purchasing an additional 179,437 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,864,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $400,103,000 after purchasing an additional 105,132 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 57,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,229,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $26,823,893. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $164.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

