Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 711,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,338,000 after purchasing an additional 179,437 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,864,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $400,103,000 after purchasing an additional 105,132 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 57,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $26,823,893. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $164.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.44. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

