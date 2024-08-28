Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,930 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 16,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $166.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $26,823,893. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

