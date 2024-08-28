AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48,785 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 177,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $107.54 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 202.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.84.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $19,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,980,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $382,966.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 82,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,139,128.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $19,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,874,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

