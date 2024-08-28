Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 43,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 32,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 363,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,546,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $220.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $632.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.