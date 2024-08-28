Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Down 93.3% in August

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aluf Price Performance
Shares of AHIX opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Aluf has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
Aluf Company Profile
