Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Short Interest Up 108.1% in August

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a growth of 108.1% from the July 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALVO. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 523,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 52,662 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its position in Alvotech by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 1,218,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after buying an additional 86,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alvotech by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,197,000 after buying an additional 63,948 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alvotech by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,450,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,576,000 after buying an additional 407,391 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVO opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. Alvotech has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of -0.08.

Alvotech ( NASDAQ:ALVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alvotech will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alvotech from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

