Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Amada Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AMDLY opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.33. Amada has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38.
About Amada
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amada
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.