Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Amada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMDLY opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.33. Amada has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38.

Get Amada alerts:

About Amada

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.