Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Reduced by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 4,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.