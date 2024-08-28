Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Czech National Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,745,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,756 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.9% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $337,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,888,870,000 after buying an additional 1,525,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $177.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

