Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is D.B. Root & Company LLC’s 10th Largest Position

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.36.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

