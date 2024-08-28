Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.7% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after buying an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $177.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average of $181.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

