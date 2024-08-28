Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is New Hampshire Trust’s 6th Largest Position

New Hampshire Trust raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of New Hampshire Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,865,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 4,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.