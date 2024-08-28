Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $173.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.61 and a 200-day moving average of $181.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.