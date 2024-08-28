Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Guardian Asset Advisors LLC

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 6.3% of Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $173.12 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.09.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.36.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

