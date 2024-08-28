Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $173.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day moving average of $181.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.