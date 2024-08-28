Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $173.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.36.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

