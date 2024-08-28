Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $177.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

