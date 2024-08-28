Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.36.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.