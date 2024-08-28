Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 13,203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $177.04 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

