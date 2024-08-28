Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Prospect Financial Services LLC

Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.7% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.36.

Shares of AMZN opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

