Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 538,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Sapient Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $104,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 4,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.09.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.36.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

