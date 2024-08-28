Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.5% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 13,203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $177.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

