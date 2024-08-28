Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Reduced by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $173.12 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.61 and its 200-day moving average is $181.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

