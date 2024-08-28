Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Argus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.36.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

