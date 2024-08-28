Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Update

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of AMBBY stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16.

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

