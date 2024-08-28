Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Update

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of AMBBY stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16.
