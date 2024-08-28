Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ameren by 115.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 117.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 108.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

