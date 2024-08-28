American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.44 and last traded at $53.44. 96 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.27.
American Century Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87.
American Century Low Volatility ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
American Century Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The American Century Low Volatility ETF (LVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to create a low-volatility portfolio of US stocks with enhanced risk-adjusted returns. LVOL was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
