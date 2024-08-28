American Eagle Outfitters Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 12,254 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 105% compared to the average daily volume of 5,988 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

