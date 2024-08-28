American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,101,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $115,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 96.7% during the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 122,048 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 781,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,047,000 after purchasing an additional 382,294 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,437,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,420,000 after purchasing an additional 405,468 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.