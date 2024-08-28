American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Position Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,378 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.1 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Articles

