American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.2% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $662,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $140.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.36. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.