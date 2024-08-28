America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.48 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Insider Transactions at America’s Car-Mart

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 26,410 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,524,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 768,410 shares in the company, valued at $44,367,993.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

