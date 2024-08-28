AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 56,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $219.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $629.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $219.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

