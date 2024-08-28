AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Update

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a growth of 560.8% from the July 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AmmPower Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMPF opened at 0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.02. AmmPower has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.14.

AmmPower Company Profile

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

