ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 143.9% from the July 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. ams-OSRAM has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.51.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $881.58 million during the quarter.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

