ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Up 293.3% in August

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 293.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ANA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALNPY opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. ANA has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANA will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.