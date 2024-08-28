Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Down 62.4% in August

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the July 31st total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of AEBZY opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.95.
