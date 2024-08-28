Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Down 62.4% in August

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the July 31st total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AEBZY opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

