Analysts Issue Forecasts for Theravance Biopharma, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note issued on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Theravance Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TBPH. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBPH

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $409.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 66.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Theravance Biopharma

In other Theravance Biopharma news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 999,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $7,798,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,511,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,186,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 999,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,798,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,511,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,186,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.