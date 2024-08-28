Analysts Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Price Target at C$30.18

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

In related news, Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total transaction of C$828,000.00. In other news, Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total value of C$828,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total transaction of C$1,784,693.40. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$27.49 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$18.65 and a 1 year high of C$28.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.15. The stock has a market cap of C$48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 46.61%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

