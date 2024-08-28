Analysts Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT at $6.13

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.13.
CMBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Cambium Networks Stock Performance
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,756,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 627,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 338,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 40,179 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 305,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 36,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 290,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
