Analysts Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT at $6.13

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.13.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

CMBM opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,756,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 627,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 338,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 40,179 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 305,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 36,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 290,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

