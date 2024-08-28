Analysts Set Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT at $134.29

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.29.

A number of research firms have commented on CVLT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $151.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $63.70 and a 52 week high of $156.00.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,472.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

