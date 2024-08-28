Analysts Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) PT at C$0.31

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.31.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.37 to C$0.05 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities cut Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.05 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.24 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CJR.B

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 12.5 %

About Corus Entertainment

CJR.B opened at C$0.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.42.

(Get Free Report

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.