Analysts Set IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Price Target at C$6.67

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISO shares. Haywood Securities upgraded IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IsoEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$5.50 price target on IsoEnergy and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Ventum Financial lowered their price target on IsoEnergy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

IsoEnergy Price Performance

Shares of ISO stock opened at C$3.86 on Thursday. IsoEnergy has a 1-year low of C$2.34 and a 1-year high of C$5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 14.87. The company has a market cap of C$689.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that IsoEnergy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

