Analysts Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target at $65.83

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LivaNova from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in LivaNova by 0.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,981,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 44,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,537,000 after buying an additional 62,480 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,479,000 after acquiring an additional 863,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LivaNova by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,262,000 after acquiring an additional 74,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,229,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,605,000 after acquiring an additional 42,040 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

