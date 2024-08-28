Analysts Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) PT at $273.25

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Primerica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Primerica

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI stock opened at $260.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.14 and a 200-day moving average of $238.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $263.16.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,727.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,446,071.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,595 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.