Analysts Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target at $22.67

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Judy S. Slotkin purchased 7,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,598.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,647.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,070,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after buying an additional 80,581 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,212,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 41.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 225,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 66,348 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3,380.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 553,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 537,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $1,326,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.33 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

